Schauffele seizes Tournament of Champions win

LOS ANGELES: Xander Schauffele made two eagles in a remarkable 11-under par 62 on Sunday to seize victory in the US PGA Tour Tournament of Champions by one stroke from Gary Woodland.

Schauffele started the day five shots off Woodland’s lead and opened with a bogey on the par-73 Plantation course in Kapalua, Hawaii. He birdied four of his next five holes before chipping in for his first eagle of the day at the ninth. He holed out for an eagle from 107 yards out in the fairway at 12, birdied 14 and 15 and capped his round with back-to-back-birdies to edge his fellow American, who had led four-time major winner Rory McIlroy by three strokes coming into the final round. “Honestly, it was a crazy day,” Schauffele said after signing for a 23-under total of 269. Woodland had five birdies in his 68 for 270. Northern Ireland’s McIlroy, meanwhile, could get nothing going in the final round of his first appearance at the event, which is open only to winners of tour events the previous season.

He carded a one-under par 72 that left him tied for fourth, eight shots off the pace. He finished on 277 alongside American Dustin Johnson and Australian Marc Leishman. Justin Thomas carded a 65 to finish alone in third on 274. While the expected duel between Woodland and McIlroy, playing together in the final group, never materialized, Schauffele provided plenty of drama.The 25-year-old admitted that even after birdies at the third, fifth, sixth and seventh holes he wasn’t looking much at the leaderboard, since he started the day so far back.