Red-tape won’t hinder expats’ investment: CM

LAHORE: A delegation of Bahrain-based Pakistani investors called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Monday.

During the meeting, detailed discussion was held about the investment opportunities in different sectors, including information technology, livestock and dairy development, waste-to-energy generation, gold and jewellery projects. The delegation showed its keen interest in investing in the country especially in the Punjab province.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that conducive atmosphere was provided to the investors in Pakistan and especially in Punjab. The Bahrain-based investors should take full benefit of the available opportunities, he said. The delegation members said that they were ready for investment. They divulged that a shelter-home was being established in Okara District to provide roof to the homeless. This project is being completed on self-help basis. They expressed the desire to set up the Panah Gah type public welfare project in Taunsa Sharif and other areas as well. They expressed their trust in the PTI government and said they would invest in different sectors. They also extended invitation to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to visit Bahrain. The delegation was led by member Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Chairman Bahrain Gold Association Sheikh Sajid.

Chinese delegation: A Chinese delegation led by Wang Xu President of Huaneng Shandong Ruyi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and China are touching new heights adding that China has always sided with Pakistan in every difficult situation. We appreciate Chinese investment in Pakistan as a number of projects, which started in collaboration with China, are running successfully.

Meanwhile, Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday visited offices in Chief Minister’s Office and checked the officers’ attendance. The CM went to the room of every officer, asked the staff to follow the official timings and officers should strive to serve the masses with diligence so that the people should realise a positive and pleasant change in the Chief Minister Office.