Foolproof security assured to Korean engineers, other staff

ABBOTTABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will ensure foolproof security to the Korean engineers and other staff to facilitate execution of proposed Greater Water Supply Scheme (GWSS) for Havelian.

The scheme will be initiated at an approved cost of Rs1.5 billion. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq gave this assurance to a delegation of Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) during a meeting at his office on Monday.

The delegation led by Deputy Country Director KOICA Pakistan, Junho Choi called on the deputy commissioner to discuss progress and arrangements of the scheme. The deputy country director informed the meeting that final feasibility study of the scheme would be submitted by September this year while the water supply scheme was expected to complete by the end of the next year.

The meeting was told that an amount of Rs450 million has been earmarked for transfer of land, construction of treatment plant, intake work, approach road, clear water reservoir and other utilities.

The water delivery system from the source site at Rajoya to Havelian City will cost Rs400 million while another Rs400 million have been estimated for distribution network.

Appreciating KOICA for its cooperation to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for providing safe and clean drinking water to Havelian city and its suburbs, the deputy commissioner said that the gravity flow organism of the scheme would also help save the recurring cost of the scheme such as electricity and other utilities.

Discussing feasibility of GWSS the deputy commissioner informed KOICA officials that presently a sizable population of Havelian urban and rural areas was facing shortage of 1740000 gallons of drinking water. He said the shortfall would increase to 2262000 gallons per day in the next 10 years.