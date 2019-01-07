close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2019

Minister scolds airline staff for violating protocol ban

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 7, 2019

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday reprimanded PIA Lahore staff for giving protocol to a senior officer of the national flag-carrier.

Reportedly, Fawad Ch who was at the airport along with Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood and Adviser to PM of Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood to leave for Islamabad on Sunday when he saw some PIA Lahore employees with flowers allegedly to give protocol to the national airline’s chief operating officer (COO) Ijaz Mazhar and reprimanded them for violating the government’s policy. It is learnt the Information Minister had also sought written explanation from the PIA authorities in this regard. Meanwhile, in a press release, a PIA spokesperson the airline’s COO Ijaz Mazhar travelled from Lahore to Islamabad on Sunday as part of official duty but neither had he demanded protocol nor the same was given to him. He said PIA was strictly following the government’s ban on protocol culture.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore