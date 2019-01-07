Get Khokhar Palace in Lahore vacated, orders CJP

LAHORE: While ordering the seizure of Pakistan Muslim League-N lawmakers’ Khokhar Palace in Lahore, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked on Sunday that he knew very well what the Khokhar brothers would do with him after his retirement.

“I am not afraid of them. I am doing a Jihad (holy war). I will face them after retirement,” the CJP said, adding that the persons who looted the nation deserved no concessions. A two-judge bench, headed by CJP Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing a suo-motu case against illegal occupation of properties of individuals by the Khokhar brothers.

The bench directed the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to retrieve all encroached upon lands from the Khokhar brothers – MNA Afzal Khokhar, his brother MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar and Shafi Khokhar – in the light of the recommendations, made in the report.

The bench ordered for submission of the compliance report in 10 days. It was revealed in the ACE report that 40 kanals of the government land had illegally been added to the Khokhar Palace area.

The CJP remarked that Khokhar Palace should be got vacated and all goods and articles kept there must be removed, directing the ACE to enforce its recommendations in letter and spirit to get back all lands illegally grabbed by the Khokhars.

The DG ACE submitted a report before the apex court, explaining that the three Khokhar brothers occupied 40-kanal government land and added it to the Khokhar Palace land.

The DG told the chief justice: “The Khokhar brothers are waiting for your retirement and there is an impression that things will settle down once you leave the office.” Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked that the land-grabbing culture was introduced by the Khokhar brothers in Pakistan.

“I won’t let this lawlessness prevail in Pakistan. We are breaking the nexus. The Khokhar Palace should be vacated. We can make an educational institution at the site like the one being set up at the Prime Minister’s House," he added. He directed the anti-corruption department to register cases against the Khokhars.

“Not even a fly can fly over there without the Khokhars’ permission. They have played havoc with Pakistan,” the CJP remarked angrily. The ACE report stated that out of 10 individuals of a Khasra, payment was made to a single person, and signatures on legal documents were obtained from all others under coercion.

The Khokhar Palace was built on a land measuring 177 kanals, which was forcibly purchased from different people. Initially, it was scattered land, but later it was gotten consolidated from the Punjab Board of Revenue in a dubious manner, the report revealed.

The chief justice, however, said he would cancel the consolidation order regarding the Khokhar Palace once the land was retrieved. According to the report, pre-arrest bails had been obtained by both the accused.

The Excise and Taxation Department’s director general, on Jan 3, provided the asset details of the Khokhar brothers to the ACE. The brothers have a total of seven properties in the province. The Khokhar Palace, said the officials, belongs to Afzal Khokhar and Shafi Khokhar.

Saiful Malook Khokhar and Shafi Khokhar owned 21 and 11 shops, respectively at Sher Ali Road, the officials said and added that Saiful Malook Khokhar owned a two-kanal godown at the Multan Road also. Another house in Samsani Town belonged to Shafi Khokhar. Earlier, the Supreme Court, on Dec 29, had ordered the ACE to complete its investigation against the Khokhar brothers and register a case against all those officials of the Revenue department involved in allowing consolidation of the lands.