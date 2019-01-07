Ponting slams Aussies for showing ‘no desperation’

SYDNEY: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has slammed the team for showing “no desperation” after Nathan Lyon opted not to review his lbw when given out to Kuldeep Yadav despite there being two challenges remaining.

Lyon walked off almost straightaway after the decision from umpire Ian Gould, as non-striker Mitchell Starc appeared to not offer any guidance on whether to use the DRS. The ball from Kuldeep was very full and may have hit Lyon’s boot flush, which means the umpire has to consider it goes straight on, and there could also have been a question as to whether Lyon got outside the line.

“That dismissal actually says a lot to me about the mindset of this Australian team at the moment. There’s no desperation there whatsoever,” Ponting said on one of the host broadcasters.

“Why wouldn’t they have had a look at that? They’ve still got the two reviews up their sleeve.”

“Given out straight away and Mitchell Starc just puts his hand out and says ‘oh well, it’s not me, it’s up to you to make [a call]’. Well, unfortunately, when you’re out there together it’s a partnership. You’ve got to do whatever you can to try and save your mate. And there was absolutely none of that there. And as it’s shown already that would have been given not out. Slack and not desperate enough.”