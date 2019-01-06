‘Railways to introduce 20 new trains in 2019’

Islamabad: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed has announced that Pakistan Railways will introduce 20 new trains in the year 2019 across the country for facilitating the masses as it has introduced in just first three months of the incumbent government.

Talking to media he said Railways ministry has planed to install an effective fuel and power tracking system to stop its theft adding he said it is vital for running a smooth system of the railways.

Replying to a question he said, "Railways has planned some targets including to earn 10 billion in this year and following some strategies for achieving these goals in the specific time".

While responding about International Monetary Fund (IMF) he said," government does not want to avail IMF option but due to the ailing national economy government is striving for adopting this option on soft conditions".

Sheikh said Saudi Arab and China’s financial grant has given some support to the national economy and it will get more strengthen after the visit of Emirati Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan that is expected on Sunday and hopefully will also announce the aid.”

Responding to another question regarding the Chairman of Public Account Committee (PAC) he said," if someone found guilty over any case then morally and according to law he cannot hold an authority or run a national office till getting the clearance from the Supreme Court (SC) adding Shehbaz Sharif should be removed from the chairmanship, he demanded".

He said regarding 18th amendment it is the non-issue that is raised by opposition party PPP for hiding their own failures and termed it their weak attempt to divert the attention of masses.