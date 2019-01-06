close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 6, 2019

Boko Haram kills 2 soldiers in ambush

World

AFP
January 6, 2019

KANO: At least two Nigerian soldiers were killed in an ambush by Boko Haram jihadists targeting a civilian convoy close to the border with Cameroon, military and militia sources told AFP Friday. The jihadists opened fire on a convoy of traders under military escort outside a village near the northeastern town of Banki on Thursday, killing two military escorts and injuring seven traders, according to the sources. “The (Boko Haram) terrorists ambushed the convoy around 6:00 pm (1700GMT) as it approached Banki and killed two of the soldiers providing cover for the convoy,” a military officer said. “The attackers fired indiscriminately and seven civilians were injured,” the officer said. The jihadist fighters seized a truck belonging to a humanitarian organisation during the ambush, but the driver managed to escape, according to a militiaman fighting the jihadists in Banki, who have a similar toll. A militiamen said the seized truck belonged to Intersos, an NGO representing the World Food Programme (WFP) in Banki. Banki, which is 130 kilometres (80 miles) southeast of the Borno state capital Maiduguri, houses 45,000 people displaced by the Boko Haram conflict who live in a sprawling camp which opened in 2015 following raids on villages in the area. Traders from Banki travel to Maiduguri twice a week under military escort to bring in supplies. Boko Haram continue to launch sporadic attacks in the town and ambush troops on the highway.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World