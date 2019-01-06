Lesco starts 3-7 hour loadshedding

LAHORE : The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has started planned outages spanning over 3-7 hours a day.

According to the latest load management plan, three-hours power suspensions are being observed in category-I areas having up to 10 percent losses. Consumers living in category-II areas having power losses between 10.1 to 30 percent are facing 5 hours outages.

Six hours a day outages are being subjected to consumers residing in category-III areas having power losses between 30.1 and 40 percent. Likewise, people living in category-IV areas having losses between 40.1 and 60 percent are experiencing 7 hours a day outages. However, there is zero load-shedding in exempted and industrial feeders.

However, people blamed the power utility for resorting to 8 to 10 hours of loadshedding in various housing societies. They added that 2 to 3 hours of continuous power cuts were being witnessed in their areas.

According to an official, Lesc is being supplied 1,500mw of electricity against 2,200mw demand. The low supplies are blamed on a dip in power generation that has been marred by unavailability of natural gas and lack of funds for fuel. Sources claimed that transmission-related snags were also hindering the smooth electricity supply to the distribution network.

Outages have badly affected routine life in the provincial metropolis. The consequent disturbances in the water supply made life miserable in many localities. Even people living in posh societies, including DHA, are wary of hide-and-seek of the electricity supply. They were of the view that the water supply in various blocks was disrupted due to power suspension.

