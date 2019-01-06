Mine workers demand safety

LAHORE: The working class demands to the Prime Minister Pakistan and the Chief Minister Balochistan to take immediate measures to get stopped the tragic accidents of coal mine workers of Balochistan occurring every now and then.

The accident in Doki Coal Mines Balochistan has caused deaths of seven coal mine workers. ILO report had highlighted that coal mines in Balochistan suffer high number of tragic accidents in the world due to unsafe working conditions and non-implementation of mines safety laws through independent labour inspection machinery.

All Pakistan Workers Confederation General Secretary Khurshid Ahmad demanded to the prime minister to get enforced provisions of the Mines Act-1926 and provide safety equipments to the miners and bring the defaulter owners of mines to book who violate those statutory laws and get paid at least three million rupees to the families of those miners who have been died in those accident urgently.