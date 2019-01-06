WASA spent Rs940m to improve water supply, sewerage system last year

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has spent Rs940 million to improve water supply and sewerage system in last fiscal year in line with the vision adopted to provide better services to the residents of the city.

According to the official data, the funds were spent on eleven projects including water supply scheme for Morgah, Kotha Kalan and other areas (Rs242 million); laying of trunk on Murree Road (Rs51 million); installation of tubewells in PP-14 (Rs 10 million); installation of tubewells in NA-54 (Rs58 million); replacement of rusty pipelines in leftover areas (Rs75 million); work on sewerage system in UCs 747,576 and 77 (Rs177 million); extension of water facilities in extended areas (Rs100 million); laying sewage lines in NA-56 (Rs60 million); water supply scheme for Dhoka Raja (Rs27 million); Nullah Leh protection project (Rs50 million); and sewerage system in four UCs (phase II) (Rs90 million).

The data showed three overhead water tanks having capacity of 10, 30 and 50 million gallons respectively were also constructed at Kotha Kalan, Dhoke Chaudharian and Morgah.

It said the total volume of WASA Rawalpindi’s annual budget was around Rs3 billion out of which Rs2.66 billion were spent on the projects that were under way under Annual Development Plan.

The drafts of some other reports of WASA Rawalpindi showed that most of the funds in last few years were spent on new and ongoing development projects under a comprehensive management system introduced to improve efficiency level of the organisation.