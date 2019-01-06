close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

Rain, snowfall cause road closures in Shangla

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

BISHAM: Various parts of the district received rain and snowfall. The Bisham-Swat road has been closed to traffic due to the heavy snowfall. The Alpuri-Puran Road has also been closed to traffic at Yakh Tangi area.

It was learnt that electricity supply has been suspended to Puran tehsil after the electricity poles collapsed.

The rain and snowfall has brought down mercury. Shangla Top, Yakh Tangi, Speen Ghar, Ajmeer, Kapar Banda and other hilly areas received one foot snow.

The district administration has asked public transporters and the general public to use snow chains around the tyres while travelling on the roads to avoid any mishap.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar