Rain, snowfall cause road closures in Shangla

BISHAM: Various parts of the district received rain and snowfall. The Bisham-Swat road has been closed to traffic due to the heavy snowfall. The Alpuri-Puran Road has also been closed to traffic at Yakh Tangi area.

It was learnt that electricity supply has been suspended to Puran tehsil after the electricity poles collapsed.

The rain and snowfall has brought down mercury. Shangla Top, Yakh Tangi, Speen Ghar, Ajmeer, Kapar Banda and other hilly areas received one foot snow.

The district administration has asked public transporters and the general public to use snow chains around the tyres while travelling on the roads to avoid any mishap.