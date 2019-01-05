37-kanal state land retrieved

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment Friday retrieved the commercial state land from illegal occupiers in Sialkot and got registered cases against the accused government officers and land mafia members.

Anti-Corruption Establishment Regional Director Fareed Ahmed said that some influential persons, in connivance with the health department officers, illegally occupied the 37-kanal state land worth millions of rupees many years ago. The Anti-Corruption Establishment team conducted an operation and retrieved the land.

gang BUSTED: The CIA police Friday arrested two members of a car-lifter gang and recovered stolen vehicles and cash from them. Talking to media, DSP Imran Abbas Chadhar said that accused Ishaq

Khan of KP and Laiq Ahmed of Ferozwala established a gang. Both of them along with their companions stole several vehicles for the last many years. During the preliminary investigation, both the accused confessed that they stole the vehicles from Punjab and later shifted them to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Chadhar said that the police team recovered two stolen cars and Rs1.1 million cash from them.

Woman injured: A woman received minor burn injuries in one of the two fire incidents occurred here on Friday.

The first incident occurred near Sialkoti Phattak where the storeroom of a cinema suddenly caught fire due to short-circuit. No one was injured in the incident. The second incident occurred in a house on Karyal Road, Nowshera Virkan when Sofia Parveen, 25, tried to turn on the burner but fire erupted due to gas leakage. Sofia received minor burn injuries. Firefighters reached the spots and overcame the fire.

Man kills brother over property: A man allegedly killed his elder brother over a property issue here at Aroop, Gujranwala, on Friday. Hafiz Waheed had a property dispute with his brother Tariq Khokhar and on the day of incident, both brothers exchanged harsh words with each other. Later, in a fit of rage, Waheed allegedly stabbed Tariq to death. Aroop police are investigating.