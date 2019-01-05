Football greats Kaka, Figo due in Pakistan on 10th

KARACHI: The biggest names of world football Ricardo Kaka of Brazil and Luis Figo of Portugal will land in Pakistan on January 10 to unveil the World Soccer Stars 2019, the organisers said on Friday.

“Two of the biggest iconic names in the world of football, Kaka and Luis Figo, arrive in Pakistan on January 10, 2019, to offer World Soccer Stars as a new year’s gift to Pakistan,” the organsiers said.

They said that the World Soccer Stars promises to be the greatest football spectacle in Pakistan starting from April 26-29, 2019, with two matches in Karachi and Lahore.

The organisers said that the duo will make special appearances starting in Karachi at the Pearl Continental Hotel followed by a grand finale fan experience in Lahore at The Packages Mall. “World Soccer Stars has been crafted to uplift football in Pakistan and will see use of interactive coaching clinics that will be assessed by world football stars and offer a gateway to football talent at grass-root level to recognise their skills,” the organisers said. This would be the first visit from both the former Real Madrid players to Pakistan.

Meanwhile Figo said, ‘It’s exciting to see another emerging country in Asia embrace football. I’m certain in a population of 220 million there must be huge potential waiting to emerge into the international scene.” A UK-born Pakistani Ahmer Kunwar, who is the CEO of TouchSky Group (TSG), is the architect of World Soccer Stars. “TSG is committed to investing in Pakistan. TSG is bringing the world’s biggest sport to Pakistan. World Soccer Stars will promote the softimage of Pakistan through the world football stars, bolster trade between UK and Pakistan, promote Pakistan as a tourism destination and all in the effort to galvanise Pakistan’s image worldwide,” Ahmer said.

A superb attacking midfielder from Sao Paulo Kaka played 92 matches for Brazil during his illustrious career from 2002 to 2016. He also scored 29 goals. Besides representing Brazil Under-20 side Kaka has to his credit 461 caps in various pro leagues while representing Sao Paulo, Milan, Real Madrid and Orlando City. During his two stints with Milan he played 223 matches.