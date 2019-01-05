SA on track for big win after Faf ton

CAPE TOWN: Faf du Plessis ground out a century and put South Africa in a commanding position on the second day of the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands on Friday.

Du Plessis made 103, his ninth Test century, as South Africa reached 382 for six at the close, a lead of 205 runs.The South African captain shared a fifth wicket partnership of 156 with Temba Bavuma (75), which sapped the energy from the Pakistan bowlers and fielders. Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock benefitted from the wearing down of the bowlers, hitting a breezy 55 not out off 71 balls late in the day. Du Plessis, out for a pair during South Africa’s six-wicket win in the first Test in Centurion, showed patience and resolve in an innings lasting six minutes short of six hours. He faced 226 balls and hit 13 fours.

He gave a chance on 96 when Sarfraz Ahmed, the Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper, could not hold a faint glance down the leg side off Mohammad Abbas. Abbas bowled a probing line and length but had a largely luckless day. It started well enough when he bowled Hashim Amla with his fifth delivery of the morning with a ball which deviated sharply off a crack outside the right-handers’ off stump and sent the leg stump flying. Abbas appeared to have had Bavuma caught by Azhar Ali at first slip when the batsman was on three. The on-field umpires gave a “soft” signal of out but asked for television umpire Sundaram Ravi to check whether there had been a clean catch. Ravi decided the ball had made contact with the ground while the catch was being taken.

Shortly afterwards, Abbas unsuccessfully sought a review when he thought Bavuma was leg before wicket. He later won an lbw decision against Bavuma only for the batsman to be reprieved on review, with replays showing the ball just going over the top of the bails.

The left-armed Mohammad Amir beat the outside of Du Plessis’s bat on several occasions but Du Plessis batted on doggedly, prepared to wait for rare loose deliveries before playing attacking shots. Bavuma, who hit a solitary Test century against England three seasons ago, made his 13th half-century before being caught behind off left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi, bowling around the wicket. Bavuma faced 162 balls and hit ten fours.

Pakistan first innings: 177

South Africa first innings:

(overnight 123-2)

A. Markram b Shan Masood 78

D. Elgar c Sarfraz Ahmed b M Amir 20

H. Amla b Mohammad Abbas 24

T. de Bruyn c Babar Azam b Afridi 13

F. du Plessis c Sarfraz b Afridi 103

T. Bavuma c Sarfraz b Afridi 75

Q. de Kock not out 55

V. Philander not out 6

Extras: (b5, lb1, nb2) 8

Total: (6 wkts, 116 overs) 382

Fall: 1-56 (Elgar), 2-123 (Markram), 3-126 (Amla), 4-149 (De Bruyn), 5-305 (Bavuma), 6-356 (Du Plessis)

Bowling: M Amir 29-9-69-1 (2nb), M Abbas 31-8-81-1, Shaheen Afridi 26-3-112-3, Yasir Shah 21-1-79-0, Shan Masood 5-1-19-1, Asad Shafiq 4-0-16-0

To bat: K. Rabada, D. Steyn, D. Olivier

Match situation: South Africa lead by 205 runs with four wickets remaining in the first innings

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS), Joel Wilson (WIN)

TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS).