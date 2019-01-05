Musical evening with Ustad Nadeem Salamat tomorrow

Islamabad : Rung School of Music and Arts and Fun Gali will arrange a musical evening with Ustad Nadeem Salamat and Ustad Mohammad Ajmal Khan here tomorrow (January 6) to entertain the fun lovers of federal capital.

Ustad Nadeem Salamat s/o Ustad Bakshi Salamat Qawwal, is a music director, composer, singer and Pianist. He has been working for the last 30 years and carrying the banner of Ghazal and Sufi Music all over the world.

He has produced and composed dozens of Music albums of various singers of Pakistan, India and UK. He is now running his own Music school in Malaysia.

Ustad Mohammad Ajmal khan from Punjab Gharana is one of the senior disciples of Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain Khan. He has performed with all the famous Singers, Musicians all over the world.

He also got Pride of performance award in 2012. The event will be an exciting experience to enjoy the musical power of Classical and Sufi music led by Ustad Nadeem Salamat at Rung School of Music and Art, said the organizers.