J. opens outlet at Bahadurabad

KARACHI: Pakistan – J. is all set to make its mark on the fashion retail landscape once again with the opening of its grand new outlet at Bahadurabad.

The store located in the heart of the city will be one of the 80 stores nationwide and will boast over 8000 sq. ft. of beautifully designed space for the shopping needs of people from all walks of life. The extensive product line will feature products for Men, Women, Kids and Fragrances and Cosmetics.

This is not all, in order to celebrate the opening of this grand store, J. will be offering its customers with a FLAT 25 percent discount on ALL ITEMS from 4th - 6th January, exclusively at the Bahadurabad outlet.***