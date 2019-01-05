close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

Suspected terrorist killed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

MIRANSHAH: The security forces on Friday conducted an intelligence-based operation on the suspected hideout of terrorists in Barkalley village of Spinwam subdivision in North Waziristan district and killed one suspected terrorist. According to sources, the security forces also recovered IEDs, literature, arms and ammunition and communication equipment.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan