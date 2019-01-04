Mohi Shah named in ICC Voting Academy

ISLAMABAD: ‘The News’ senior sports correspondent Abdul Mohi Shah has been inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Voting Academy that will pick the outstanding men’s cricketers, teams (One-Day and Test matches) for the ICC awards 2018.

The winners in different categories will be announced at some stage in January 2019.

Mohi Shah’s nomination has come in wake of his over three decades of experience in active sports journalism.

He is associated with ‘The News’ for the last 22 years. During this period he has covered World Cups (50 overs aside and T20), Test and One-Day International series while travelling around the world.

His inclusion in the ICC academy is honour not only for the organisation, sports journalists’ community but for the country as well.