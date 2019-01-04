Indian lawyers want peace with Pakistan

LAHORE: An Indian delegation of lawyers emphasised both the countries to come forward to make efforts for peace, dispelling the misconception portrayed against Pakistan.

The delegation of 32 lawyers led by Punjab Haryana Bar’s chairman Partap Singh reached the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) where Bar’s president Noor Samand Khan, Secretary Hassan Warraich and senior lawyers gave them warm welcome. Partap Singh said they were very happy over their visit to Pakistan adding they found Pakistanis totally different to a wrong impression created about them. He stressed both the countries to come forward together to flourish peace.

The delegation also met Lahore High Court Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan and congratulated him over taking oath as new CJ of LHC. They applauded the beauty of the historical building of the LHC.

Justice Sardar Shamim briefed the delegation about the principal seat and its regional benches. The judicial systems as well as the common laws of both countries were also discussed. The delegation said they could never forget the hospitality and honour given to them by the Lahorites.

The Bar representatives vowed that the relations should be strengthened between both the countries and there should be an atmosphere of peace, enabling people of India and Pakistan to visit each other with impunity.

The delegation had arrived in Lahore on Wednesday for attending different functions being hosted by the Punjab Bar Council (PbBC).

transferred: Punjab Government on Thursday issued notification regarding transfer and posting of five officers.

Khalid Mehmood Ramay (awaiting posting) has been posted as Member of Chief Minister Inspection Team, Arshad Mahmood Arshad, Deputy Secretary (DS) Housing, as DS School Education, Najib-ullah, DS Human Rights and Minority Affairs, as DS Housing Department, Syed Shaheen Mehboob, DS Agriculture Department, as DS Human Rights and Minorities Affairs, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Haroonur Rasheed as Director Admin Wasa Faisalabad.