close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 4, 2019

Tendulkar honours boyhood coach

Sports

AFP
January 4, 2019

NEW DELHI: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar paid a glowing tribute on Thursday to Ramakant Achrekar, his childhood coach and lifelong mentor who has died aged 87.

Achrekar, a club-level coach, discovered a 12-year-old Tendulkar’s extraordinary talents in Mumbai and nurtured him on his way to becoming cricket’s most prolific run-scorer of all time.Achrekar died at his home in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“Cricket in heaven will be enriched by the presence of Achrekar Sir. Like many of his students I learnt the ABCD of cricket under Sir’s guidance,” Tendulkar said in a statement.“His contribution to my life cannot be captured in words. He built the foundation that I stand on.

“Achrekar Sir taught us the virtues of playing straight and living straight. Thank you for making us a part of your life and enriching us with your coaching manual. Well played Sir and may you coach many more,” the 45-year-old Tendulkar added.

Tendulkar, who holds many batting records in his illustrious career including 100 centuries in Test and ODIs, retired in 2013 after scoring more than 34,000 international runs.He attended Achrekar’s funeral which was carried out according to Hindu traditions on Thursday.Besides Tendulkar, the top coach also trained other prominent Indian players including Vinod Kambli, Pravin Amre and Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports