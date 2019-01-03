Kiwis to use Lanka ODIs as World Cup trial

WELLINGTON: New Zealand have put a line under their Test series win over Sri Lanka and switched to World Cup mode with the first of three One-Day Internationals in Tauranga today.

“It’s really now about looking ahead to the World Cup, being clear on the game plans we want to use,” coach Gary Stead said after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in the Test series to move up to third in the rankings behind India and England.

New Zealand, who are also third in the ODI rankings, face eighth-ranked Sri Lanka in the opening round of the World Cup in Cardiff in June.

Stead described the home ODI series against Sri Lanka as being “about tweaking, looking at the style of play and how we want to play and looking at the options who fit those roles as well. It’s definitely a trial period still”.

Both sides have made a number of changes from their Test line-up, with Sri Lanka bringing in six new faces including Lasith Malinga, while New Zealand have brought back big-hitting Martin Guptill and are resting regulars Tom Latham and Colin de Grandhomme.

With de Grandhomme out and Corey Anderson injured, Jimmy Neesham and Doug Bracewell have been recalled as all-rounder options.