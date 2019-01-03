Nawaz doing labour of maintaining his room in jail: IG

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is doing the only work of maintaining his room as part of rigorous imprisonment in jail, said Inspector General of Punjab Prisons Mirza Shahid Salim. At the press briefing of Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor’s House on Wednesday, the IG Punjab Prisons had to face a tough situation when a journalist asked him about the work being done by Nawaz Sharif in jail. Earlier the Punjab governor had requested the questioner to skip the question because the ceremony was related to a totally different issue i.e. handing over of sewing machines to the Punjab Prisons Department for the woman prisoners. However on the insistence of the journalist, the IG Prisons responded that the former prime minister was being treated purely in accordance with law. He said the work being done by Nawaz was to “maintain” his room.