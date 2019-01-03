Five scholars get PhD degrees

LAHORE: Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars. The scholars included Shahnila Mushtaq who received PhD degree in the subject of Applied Psychology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Psychosocial Correlates of Deviant Behaviour Among Adolescents’, Abdul Munim Farooq in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Transformation and Expression Studies of Maize Inbred Lines’, Faiza Rasheed in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Characterisation of a New Locus for Autosomal Recessive Intellectual Disability (ARID) in Pakistani Population’, Farida Anjum in the subject of Kashmiriyat after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Kashmir Kay Ilmi O Adbi Irtiqa Mean Magharabi Muhaqqeen Ka Kirdar’ and Zahida Qamar got PhD degree in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Transgenic Expression of Glyphosate and Cane Borer Resistant Genes in Sugarcane (Saccharum Offcinarum L.)’.