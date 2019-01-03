State terrorism in Kashmirhas exposed India: Buzdar

LAHORE: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, both leaders condemned Indian state-sponsored terrorism in occupied Kashmir and the incidents of unprovoked firing at the Line of Control (LOC) by Indian army. The chief minister said that unabated incidents of firing by Indian army at the LOC were highly condemnable. He said the silence of the world powers over the most atrocious cruelties by occupied Indian armed forces against the unarmed Kashmiri civilians was deplorable. The PTI government has exposed the Indian cruelties at every level as aggressive Indian designs are a continued threat to the regional peace, he added.

Talking with reference to the development of southern Punjab, the chief minister said that cabinet meetings would be held in other divisions after Bahawalpur division. Steps have been started to improve the entry and exit points of Multan and other southern Punjab divisions, he said. A separate secretariat for the southern Punjab will be established from next financial year. A separate annual development programme will be maintained for southern Punjab and the promises made with the people of the southern Punjab will be fulfilled at every cost, he said. He said that a project of cancer hospital in Multan was under consideration. In addition to that, backward areas will also be developed and all the decisions are being made with the mutual consultations. “Our agenda is public service and sovereign Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan had highlighted the core issue of Kashmir at every forum. The PTI government believes in maintaining friendly relations with all the countries of the world but no compromise will be made on solidarity and sovereignty of the country, he added. Meanwhile, Kanwal Shauzab, MNA, Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari, MPA and PTI leader Rai Hassan Nawaz also held meetings with the chief minister at his office. Talking to them, Usman Buzdar said that he would visit every district and tehsil of the province. He said that prolonged problems of Ahmadpur East would be solved on a priority basis. Repair and maintenance of roads, improvement of sewerage system and restoration of parks will be done. It is the responsibility of local governments to improve the cleanliness situation. Action will be initiated against officers and officials concerned for failing to solve the problems of the people, he warned. The chief minister directed Bahawalpur the deputy commissioner to visit Ahmadpur East and take immediate steps for the solution to the problems. Usman Buzdar said that he would soon visit Sahiwal division and decisions would be taken in consultation with the assembly members and party leaders of the division.

“Provision of necessary facilities of life and prompt solution to problems faced by the people is a priority agenda of the government and our every moment is meant for giving a better future to the general public,” said Usman Buzdar. Notice: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of abduction-cum-murder of a grade-7 student in Gujranwala and has sought a report from the inspector general of police. Legal action should be initiated against the criminals and justice be provided to the bereaved family at every cost, he said.

Greets: Usman Buzdar has congratulated Asghar Ali Javed, the newly elected secretary of a literary organisation Dareecha and other office-bearers on their success in the annual election and extended good wishes for their success.