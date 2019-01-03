close
Thu Jan 03, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

Nawaz doing labour, maintaining his room in jail: IG prisons

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
January 3, 2019

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is doing the only work of maintaining his room as part of rigorous imprisonment in jail, said Inspector General of Punjab Prisons Mirza Shahid Salim.

At the press briefing of Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar at the Governor’s House on Wednesday, the IG Punjab Prisons had to face a tough situation when a journalist asked him about the work being done by Nawaz Sharif in jail.

Earlier, the Punjab governor had requested the questioner to skip the question because the ceremony was related to a totally different issue i.e. handing over of sewing machines to the Punjab Prisons Department for women prisoners.

However, on the insistence of the journalist, the IG Prisons responded that the former prime minister was being treated purely in accordance with law. He said the work being done by Nawaz was to 'maintain' his room. Nawaz is serving his seven years rigorous imprisonment in the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

