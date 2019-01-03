PM Imran Khan embarks on visit to Turkey today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark upon a two-day official visit to Turkey from today (Thursday).

He has been invited for the visit by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Prime Minister Khan will meet Turkish president and discuss entire spectrum of bilateral relations between the two countries during his stay in capital Ankara.

The diplomatic sources told The News that the visit of prime minister has conspicuous significance in the backdrop of the important developments taking place in the region. Views pertaining to regional and international situation will also be exchanged between the leaders of the two countries. The prime minister will also address a business forum and hold several meetings with Turkish businessmen and potential investors during his stay at Ankara.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy historic and unparalleled ties based on a common religious and cultural legacy that dates back to centuries.

The two countries have excellent political, economic, defence, cultural and people-to-people relations that continue to grow from strength tostrength each passing year. Prime minister's visit will further reinforce the historic ties between the governments and the people of the two brotherly countries. The visit, moreover, will also help explore new avenues of cooperation and collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the area of economic, trade and commercial relations.

High level delegation will accompany Prime Minister Khan in the visit. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Ms. Tehmina Janjua will also be part of the entourage of the prime minister.