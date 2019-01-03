Senate chairman, PM discuss Upper House matters

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and both sides discussed matters pertaining to the Senate.

However, the meeting should be seen in context of a PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar’s recent statement of his party’s readiness to move a no-trust motion against Sanjrani. However, media reports suggested that the PPP appeared to be confused on taking forward this proposed move.

Khokhar had claimed to bring the motion against Sanjrani with the support of PML-N. However, nothing concrete has surfaced in this context so far from the opposition parties. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Senator Faisal Javed Khan was also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain clarified that Dr Farrukh Saleem was not the government’s spokesperson. “We ought to have appointed him as the government’s spokesperson on economy, but later it transpired that the PM Office had banned any hiring. So, his appointment could never transpire. He is a free to have any opinion,” he said in a tweet.

On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a delegation of ministers visited New Islamabad International Airport to have assessment of the facilities available to passengers.

The delegation sought details of additional cost on the project and the use of sub-standard material in construction of the airport within 15 days. Briefing was given to the ministers from the Civil Aviation Authority.