Siraj for recovering looted money

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the country’s loan amounting to Rs 31,000 billion be recovered from those people who had abused their authority and plundered the public money.

Present banking system had also acted as front man of the corrupt and extended full support to them, he said addressing the central leaders of JI at Mansoorah. He said there were regular academies for training of money laundering and setting up fake companies, bogus foundations and trusts. He said PTI’s five-month rule had disappointed the public while the rulers considered the U-Turn as the path of their success.

He said the PTI government had launched some new projects which were unnecessary but were started only for commission and the government was now giving subsidy on these. He said mismanagement was the basic issue and all governments had been spending more than their resources.

The Amnesty schemes had also been a mechanism for laundering of black money, he added. Sirajul Haq said PTI government had not been able to control corruption or to provide any relief to the people so far.