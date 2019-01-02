Two children die of pneumonia in Shangla

BISHAM: Two children died of pneumonia here on Tuesday, official sources said.

They said that one-year-old Aliza and six-month-old Sufyan died of pneumonia. Expanded Programme on Immunisation Coordinator Dr Wajid said pneumonia vaccine (pneumococcal or PCV-10) was available at the basic health units in the district. He urged the parents to get children vaccinated against vaccine-preventable diseases to protect them from contracting life-threatening ailments. Dr Wajid said parents should keep children warm to save them from the harsh weather conditions. Children in various parts of remote and mountainous Shangla are suffering from pneumonia. The freezing temperature has contributed to pneumonia cases.