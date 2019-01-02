Initiative to alleviate poverty

LAHORE : Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) offered its platform to the Punjab government for its poverty alleviation programmes focusing on health, education, social welfare, social protection and women’s empowerment.

The offer was made by the CEO of PPAF Qazi Azmat Isa in the maiden meeting of the Provincial Advisory Committee (PAC) of the PPAF for Punjab, held here. He informed that the PPAF teams in 36 districts of Punjab and grass root network of 58,634 community organisations, 6,462 village organisations and 276 union council based organisations in the province will collaborate and achieve the objectives of the provincial government.

The PAC – Punjab meeting was chaired by Kamal Hyat, Board Member PPAF and was attended by Ms Fauzia Viqar, Chairperson, Punjab Commission on the Status for Women, the Government of Punjab, Faiz Ahmed Naeem Director, Social Welfare Department, the Government of Punjab, Waqar Azim Director Programme, Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA), Dr Naved Hamid, General Body Member PPAF and Director Centre for Research and Economics and Business Lahore School of Economics and Professor of Economics at Lahore University of Management Sciences, Abbas Rashid, Executive Director, Society for the Advancement of Education (SAHE), Ali Zahid Rahim, Founding Partner, Axis Law Chambers and Qazi Azmat Isa, Chief Executive Officer, PPAF.

The 10-member committee comprised of officials from the provincial government, experts from various sectors, board and general body members of PPAF and PPAF officials. The meeting underscored PPAF’s contribution to the province and the roles and responsibilities PAC-Punjab shall be undertaking. Calling attention to areas like health, education, social welfare, social protection and women’s empowerment, the discussion focused on uplifting the poor and neglected segments by strengthening collaboration and engagement at all levels. In his welcome note, Chairman PAC Punjab, Kamal Hyat stressed on the dire need of poverty alleviation. He said that substantial change only takes place through collaboration. Ms Fauzia Viqar, Chairperson, Punjab Commission on the Status for Women, the Government of Punjab welcomed the creation of the PAC and collaborating to use existing networks for information and outreach.

She offered to share the comprehensive list of the existing programmes and services available for women available with the PCSW which could be shared with PPAF’s partners and beneficiaries.

Waqar Azim, Director Programme, Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) welcomed the opportunity to share the programmes and tools available with the government.