‘Sri Lanka cricket rated most corrupt by ICC’

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has been rated as the most corrupt cricket nation by the world governing body, the country’s sports minister said Monday.

The International Cricket Council feels “Sri Lanka’s cricket administration is corrupt from top to bottom”, Harin Fernando said, adding that he had been shown a confidential report on the matter at a Dubai meeting.

A host of scandals have rocked Sri Lankan cricket in recent years including a match-fixing controversy revealed in a sting operation carried out for a TV documentary.