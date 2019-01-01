Bangladesh rejects calls for new vote

DHAKA: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday rejected calls for a new vote after being declared the landslide winner in an election marred by deadly violence that the opposition slammed as "farcical" and rigged. Having secured a record fourth term, Hasina swept aside opposition protests over clashes between rival supporters that left at least 17 dead and allegations of ballot box stuffing and intimidation."The election was totally free and independent. There is no doubt about it," the 71-year-old Hasina said.

Awami League party and its allies won 288 seats in the 300-seat parliament, with the main opposition securing only six seats. Hasina insisted she had no desire "to remain in power" and that voters had backed her party because of Bangladesh's economic growth during her decade-long rule. The opposition alliance, led by the Bangladesh National Party (BNP), said it had been the target of a crackdown for months leading up to Sunday’s poll and called for a rerun."We are demanding that a fresh election is held under a neutral government as early as possible," Kamal Hossain told reporters.