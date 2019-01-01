One year performance of NAB Rawalpindi

Islamabad : Under the dynamic leadership of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, NAB Rawalpindi received 7,841 complaints during 2018 and most of them were disposed off as per law. These numbers of complaints were higher ever in the history of NAB Rawalpindi as compared to last five years.

Complaint verification Cell (CVC), NAB Rawalpindi conducted various Complaints Verifications, inquiries and investigations and filed 50 corruption references in the respected Accountability Courts during 2018 and recovered Rs. 218 million from corrupt elements and dispersed among the various government departments and effectees of various housing societies/cooperative societies etc. NAB Rawalpindi arrested 50 accused persons in 2018 which is highest ever number for NAB Rawalpindi in any year.

In different cases, NAB Rawalpindi has filed Reference against Yousaf Raza Gillani, ex-prime minister in illegal publicity campaign through M/s Midas Pvt Ltd and attempt to cause loss to national exchequer. NAB Rawalpindi also filed references against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz regarding Al-Azizia Steel Mills & Hill Metal Establishment.

NAB Rawalpindi filed corruption reference against, Dr. Shoukat Ali Bangash chief executive officer of Global Health Services (GHS) in a Rs1.28 billion of cheating public at large case. The accused solicited fake investments in the name of the GHS from overseas Pakistanis. The reference has been filed in Accountability Court Islamabad.

NAB Rawalpindi recovered Rs3601.965 millions in Rental power projects (RPPS) and distributed among contractors/ sponsors and government department. The main accused in these References are Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, ex-minister, Shaukat Tareen, ex-minister finance, Ismail Qureshi and others. NAB Rawalpindi deals with 12 Rental Power Mega scandal cases and filed all references including Karkey Ship, Piranghaib Multan, Sahuwal Sailkot, Guddu Sindh, Naudero II Sindh, Summundri Road, Naudero-I Sindh, M/S Reshma Power Generation Raiwand, M/S Young Gen Power Ltd, Bhikki Sheikhupara, and M/S Gulf Rental Power Pvt Ltd in Accountability Court, Islamabad.

NAB Rawalpindi also filed corruption reference in Accountability Court, Islamabad against Shaukat Aziz; ex-prime minister, Liaqat Ali Khan Jatoi; ex-federal minister for W&P regarding illegal appointment of Basharat Hasan Bashir as consultant MP-2 scale in AEDB.

NAB Rawalpindi also filed reference against Lt Gen (r) Javed Ashraf Qazi, ex-secretary/chairman Railways/ex-federal minister for Communication and Railways, Lt Gen (r) Saeed-uz-Zafar, ex-secretary/chairman Railways Board and officers/officials involved in illegal award of lease of “Railway Golf Club, Lahore in Accountability Court, Islamabad.

NAB Rawalpindi filed reference against Nazar Abbas, Al-Abbas international educational consultants & others in Accountability Court, Rawalpindi for commission of offence of cheating members of the public at large. As per details, Australian High Commission, Pakistan had referred a case to NAB Rawalpindi against Al-Abbas International, an Educational Consultancy Firm of Pakistan.

NAB Rawalpindi in Modarba case, accused Mufti Ehsan ul Haq , CEO M/s Fayazi group of industries and 9 accused persons have been convicted by accountably court. The court had awarded 10 years imprisonment and Rs9 billion fines to Mufti Ehsan while his nine other co-accused were imposed Rs1 billion fines. This conviction is maximum in history of NAB. NAB Rawalpindi also conducting investigation in various mega corruption cases which will be concluded as per law.

NAB chairman is determined to make Pakistan corruption free and he believes in across the board accountability. Due to this reason, people’s trust on NAB is increasing day by day as eradication of corruption is the voice the nation and efforts of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal in eradication of corruption across the board have been widely acknowledged by all segments of society. NAB chairman has appreciated the performance of NAB Rawalpindi under the supervision of Irfan Naeem Mangi, DG NAB Rawalpindi and directed to further improve performance in future as per law.