JI lawmaker cries foul at PTI govt’s accountability

PESHAWAR: Former provincial minister and Jamaat-e-Islami Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Inayatullah Khan said on Sunday that 80 percent of the Musharraf regime ministers were part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) cabinet and termed its claim of accountability as wrong.

“Closing of the Ehtesab Commission shows failure of the government and while the PTI had celebrated the establishment of the so-called accountability body, it was shut down without any result,” he said while talking to the media at the Peshawar Press Club.

Inayatullah said that JI believes in accountability but the ongoing ‘ehtesab’ of the government was partial and not fair.

He said they had raised objections to the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, which later proved right. Millions of rupees were spent on the plantation, beautification and construction of a service road on GT Road, but all the beautification measures went waste due to construction work on the BRT.

The JI leader said the opposition had no option except walk-out if the treasury benches do not listen to their complaints and grievances.

FAPUASA threatens pen-down strike if demands not met: The Federation of All Pakistan Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has threatened to launch pen-down strike if the government failed to resolve their genuine problems.

This was announced at the general body meeting of the association held here with its provincial president Prof Dr Iqbal Munir in the chair. The meeting condemned the attitude of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) towards professors.

The meeting asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of these cases and order an inquiry and said the humiliation of professors should be stopped immediately.

The meeting noted that a major part of the faculty in Women University Swabi was appointed from the male gender as well as almost all the administrative staff was male that was violation of the very basic spirit of the foundation of the institution that was established for females only.

The meeting also took exception to what it called the rude and indifferent attitude of the vice-chancellors towards teaching staff in different universities of the province particularly Gomal University Dera Ismail Khan.

The meeting urged the government to ensure early appointment of regular vice-chancellor of some public sector universities in the province.