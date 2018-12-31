Zardari, Talpur may face lifetime disqualification

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Part (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur may be disqualified for lifetime for not revealing their complete assets in 2018 election.

This was exposed in JIT report which also carried proofs of their properties. Shahzad Iqbal in his programme ‘Naya Pakistan’ of Geo TV on Sunday said that it was exposed in JIT report that Faryal Talpur did not mention her five properties in interior Sindh which include 477 acres of land worth over Rs71 billion in Benazirabad, she also purchased other properties from a person, namely Gulam Qadir, in Larkana, 7 acre and 3 acre land in Shahdad Kot, another 14 acre land which she had given to her daughter. He said that details of agricultural empire of Faryal Talpur in Sindh were kept in secret. In nine out of sixteen recommendations of JIT references, an allegation of commission was also leveled against Faryal Talpur.

Asif Zardari also did not mention his full assets. Theseinclude a flat in Dubai worth over Rs90 billion and property in New York. Asif Zardari owned over $0.5 million property and according to the JIT report this property was purchased in 2007.