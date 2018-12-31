Gilgit-Baltistan clinch Sadia Khan Ski Cup

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Ski Association scooped up Sadia Khan Ski Cup 2018 at the PAF Ski Resort in Naltar on Sunday.

GB skiers were outstanding in all departments exhibiting some exciting moves. For the first time in the history of Pakistan winter sports, figure staking competitions were also held.

Eleven-year old girl, Mallar from Dubai showcased her talent with some extremely elegant and swift moves of figure skating, surprising the audience with her jaw dropping performance.

Base commander PAF Base Kalabagh Air Commodore Asim Ijaz was the chief guest on the closing ceremony.

A large number of civil and military officials were present at the ceremony. The chief guest distributed medals and trophies among the coveted winners of the tournament in different disciplines.

It was also announced that a foreign coach has also been hired by the Winter Sports Federation (WSF) to teach the basics of figure skating to the local kids and university and college students of the country.

At this stage, WSF announced to open a full scale indoor Simulator in Karachi to facilitate the skiers and enthusiasts from southern chapter and develop ice skating rings over all the frozen lakes in Gilgit, Skardu and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.

Skiers of different associations, from across Pakistan participated in the championship.

Results: Sadia Khan Cup: Slalom: Gold — Amna Wali; Silver — Iman Shahzad; Bronze — Ramsha Shahzad.

Giant Slalom: Gold — Amna Wali; Silver — Ummama Wali; Bronze — Ramsha Shahzad.

Children Ski Competition (Girls): Cat I (Slalom): Gold — Khusheem Sahiba; Silver — Adeeba Alam; Bronze — Seema Jan.

Giant Slalom: Gold — Khusheem Sahiba; Silver — Adeeba Alam; Bronze — Seema Jan.

Category II: Slalom: Gold — Fatima Ali; Silver — Sonia Afzal; Bronze — Mishal Sajjad.

Giant Slalom: Gold — Sonia Afzal; Silver — Fatima Ali; Bronze — Mishal Sajjad.

Boys Category I: Slalom: Gold — Muhammad Arshad; Silver — Saifullah; Bronze — Zubair.

Giant Slalom: Gold — Abdul Razzaq; Silver — Muhammad Arshad; Bronze — Muhammad Jamil.

Category II: Slalom: Gold — Ali Abbas; Silver — Shah Zaman; Bronze — Muhammad Sher.

Giant Slalom: Gold — Ali Abbas; Silver — Shah Zaman; Bronze — Altaf Hussain.