Child dead, other ill after consuming chips in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A child has died and another was seriously ill after consuming chips at the Sindbad Amusement Park here on Sunday. The family of Deputy Director Legal Jamshoro Power House Sattar Mallah was visiting the Sindbad Amusement Park on Sunday and his wife bought chips for children from a local hotel situated near the Cantonment Board, Hyderabad. After consuming the chips, one of the children died and another got seriously ill. The victims were shifted to a local hospital and later a child was announced dead. The relatives of the victims claimed to be allegedly mistreated by the doctors at the emergency ward. They said the victims’ stomachs were not washed in time to save them. The restaurant was sealed after the SSP Hyderabad took notice of the incident. Reports said the three-year-old boy, identified as Humayun, lost his life while his two-and-a-half-year-old sister, Aliza, fell unconscious after having substandard chips. IGP Sindh Kaleem Imam, after taking notice of the matter, has summoned a report into the incident.