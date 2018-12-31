Those in power shouldn’t allow exploitation of poor: CJP

LAHORE: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Saqib Nisar, inquired on Sunday why India was stealing Pakistan’s water, saying that it will not be allowed to do so. The CJP was hearing a petition in the Lahore Supreme Court Registry related to River Ravi and Abbasia Link Canal.

During the hearing, the chief justice asked whether the Punjab government knows about the situation and what steps could be taken in this regard.

Addressing the secretary irrigation, Punjab, during the hearing, the CJ said that he should inform the people in power that he (CJP) was warning to stop exploitation of poor.

“Why India is stealing our water. It will not be allowed to steal Pakistan’s water,” Justice Saqib Nisar remarked. He said if the provincial government was aware about the matter, why it didn’t take any step. The top judge termed the water theft equal to sucking blood of poor farmers.

Justice Saqib Nisar said that water theft from Abbasia Link Canal and suffering of poor farmers won’t be allowed. The top judge ordered that an operation should be conducted along with the police so that no one was deprived of the resource. The CJP said that cases should be registered against those stealing water and summoned a report from secretary irrigation on January 4.