Traffic plan issued for New Year’s Eve

The traffic police have issued a traffic diversion plan for New Year’s Eve tonight in anticipation of revellers heading to Bagh-e-Ibne Qasim and Sea View to usher in the New Year.

A statement issued from Traffic DIG Javed Ali Mehar’s office on Sunday has provided the public and DHA residents the routes and diversions to use for the night.

According to the statement, all vehicular traffic coming from Akhtar Colony via Express Way and Korangi will not be allowed to move towards Khayaban-e-Ittehad [for Sea View], but will be diverted to the following route: main Korangi Road, Sharea Faisal, Regent Chowk, Club Chowk, Hoshing Chowk, Teen Talwar, left turn Race Course Signal, Ch Khaleequz Zaman Rd, Gizri Bridge, Saudia Signal, right turn Khayaban-e-Shamsheer, McDonalds left Sea View, Village Restaurant, left turn Khayaban-e-Ittehad to their destination. Or Saudia Signal to Khayaban-e-Hafiz to Ittehad to their destination.

Similarly, all vehicular traffic coming from Nazimabad, Gulberg, Liaquatabad, Gulshan, New Karachi will use MA Jinnah Road, Garden Road, Zaibun Nissa Street, Avari Signal, Sindh Club Chowk, Hoshing Chowk, Teen Talwar, left turn Race Course Signal, Ch Khaleequz Zaman Rd, Gizri Bridge, Saudia Signal, right turn Khayaban-e-Shamsheer, McDonalds left Sea View, Village Restaurant, left turn Khayaban-e-Ittehad to their destination. Or Saudia Signal to Khayaban-e-Hafiz to Ittehad to their destination.

Moreover, traffic coming from Gadap, Bin Qasim, Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal, Jamshed Town & Saddar will use Sharea Faisal, Sindh Club Chowk, Hoshing Chowk, Teen Talwar, left turn Race Course Signal, Ch Khaleequz Zaman Rd, Gizri Bridge, Saudia Signal, right turn Khayaban-e-Shamsheer, McDonalds left Sea View, Village Restaurant, left turn Khayaban-e-Ittehad to their destination. Or Saudia Signal to Khayaban-e-Hafiz to Ittehad to their destination. Or Club Chowk to Fawara Chowk, Deen Muhammad Wafai Road, Shaheen to II Chundrigar Road, etc.

Jinnah Bridge to Mai Kolachi Road, Boat Basin, Khayaban-e-Jami, Punjab Colony, Sunset Boulevard Signal, Korangi Road to their destination. Or Boat Basit, Bilawal Chowrangi, Ali Baba Chowrangi, Hyper Star, McDonalds left Sea View, Village Restaurant, left turn Khayaban-e-Ittehad to their destination.

Road closures

No traffic will be allowed from PIDC Chowk to Ziauddin Bridge towards Lilly Bridge, PIDC Chowk to Club (Club Road), Bilawal Chowrangi to Bahria Underpass, Teen Talwar to Doh Talwar.

All heavy traffic coming from Mauripur Road will not be allowed to move towards Mai Kolachi Road and will be diverted from Jinnah Bridge to reach their destination via Hub River Road and Sharea Pakistan. Small traffic will be allowed from Jinnah Bridge, towards MT Khan Road, PIDC, Shaheen Chowk, and onward Sharea Faisal.

All heavy traffic like water tankers, dumpers, trailers, trucks will not be allowed to enter the city from 6pm onwards.

As per the statement, no parking will be allowed on major roads such as Sharea Faisal, Abdullah Haroon Road, Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road, Mai Kolachi Road, Korangi Road, MT Khan Road, etc.

It added that the use of vehicles or motorcycles without or with a broken silencer is strictly prohibited. Anyone found using it will be handed over to police for legal action.

DHA diversions

The residents of DHA Phase-V, VI and VII can access Phase-VIII by reaching the following intersections which will be kept open: 26th Street-Ittehad, Saba Avenue-Ittehad, Shaheen Light Signal-Ittehad, Shujaat Light Signal-Ittehad, Bahria intersection- Ittehad.

The public was advised to use alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience and requested to contact Traffic Police Helpline -1915 for any assistance.

Residents can also subscribe to the traffic police’s WhatsApp number for updates at 0305-9266907 or tune in Sindh Police Radio FM 88.6, or access its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/karachitrafficpolice.