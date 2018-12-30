Cases against Zardari stronger than that of Nawaz: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that there are stronger cases against Asif Zardari than the cases against Nawaz Sharif while many cases are in the pipeline as well so he should stop making hue and cry.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, he also claimed he could see emergence of a forward bloc in the ranks of PML-N.

Sheikh Rashid ruled out the possibility of governor’s rule in Sindh and reiterated his demand vis-à-vis resignation of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He said Shahbaz Sharif was the leader of NAB-tainted people in all parties. Referring to issuance of production orders, he said he was upset as “thieves” were being honoured. He said the constitution was a sacred book and it was at risk because of thieves and dacoits.

Talking about Pakistan Railways, the minister said a campaign had been launched against fare dodgers in trains. He said 6,612 such people were caught six days and an amount of Rs 70 million was recovered from them. He also announced 10-day salary bonus to the staff of the Sukkur divisional superintendent as the ratio of recovery was the highest in that division.

The minister said 20 new trains would be launched in 2019 while private sector had also been invited to start new freight trains. He said train occupancy of Rehman Baba Express was 140 per cent and added on the pressing demand of the passengers a coach for woman passengers had been reserved on the train. He said, if needed, one coach in every train would be reserved for women passengers.

He said oil depots would be established at 12 loco sheds and approval for this had already been obtained from ECC. He said a request had also been forwarded to seek magisterial power for divisional superintendent to curb the menace of fare dodging on the trains, under which, fare dodgers might be detained for up to a week.