iPhone 18 Pro leaked: New design reveals radical corner camera layout

The latest leak unveils a dramatic design shift for the iPhone 18 Pro, potentially moving away from the symmetry Apple has maintained for years. The 2026 flagship is shaping up to be a bridge toward Apple’s all-screen dream.

However, the jolting change is the relocation of the front-facing camera. According to renders, Apple will move the selfie lens to the top-left corner of the display.

Variable Aperture meets internal power innovation

The iPhone 18 Pro aims for DSLR-like control with a variable aperture main camera. This allows the lens to physically open or close while adjusting light intake and creating software-based portrait mode algorithms.

Internally the device will internally jump to the A20 Pro chip built on TSMC’s 2mm process. This model will specifically mark the debut of the Apple C2 modem, the second generation of Apple’s in-house creativity hardware aimed at cutting all contacts with Qualcomm.

Additionally, leaks are surfacing that further suggest it will feature one of the most revolutionary design shifts in the history of the product. The rumored corner camera design is more than a mere visual tweak as it represents a pivotal step towards Apple’s long term goal.