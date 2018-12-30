Man, son among three found dead

SIALKOT: Three people, including a man and his son, were strangled by unknown accused.

The bodies of Niaz Ahmed, his son Ahmed Niaz and their driver Muhammad Faiz were found from a car near Dharamkot Chowk on Friday night. It is learnt that the killed persons were leather traders who belonged to Kasur district. The police on the report of Muhammad Ilyas, the brother of Niaz Ahmed, have registered a case against unknown accused and started investigation after taking two persons in custody.

FOUR DRUG PUSHERS HELD: Police on Saturday arrested four drug peddlers from different localities and recovered narcotics from them.

The police arrested Khalid with 1.21kg opium, Shahid from Kotli Bhutta village with 1.11kg hashish, Omer from Kharota Syedan village with 1.16kg hashish and Azam from Masjid Mor with 1.28kg hashish. The police have registered cases.