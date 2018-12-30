Balochistan peace focus of Pak Army, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that maintaining security situation of Balochistan was focus of the Pakistan Army as the progress of Pakistan was linked to peace, stability and progress of the province.

Fencing of the Pak-Afghan border and enhanced security coordination on the Pak-Iran border would further improve the security situation, the COAS said while talking to Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan during a meeting here, according to an Inter Services Public Relations press release.

During the meeting, security situation in Balochistan was discussed.

Jam Kamal Khan appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Army towards provision of enabling security environment for the execution of socio-economic development projects as part of the Khushal Balochistan programme.