Strauss’s wife dies after cancer battle

LONDON: The wife of Andrew Strauss, England’s former captain and managing director, has died aged 46 following a battle with lung cancer.

“It is with great sadness and immense grief that we have to announce that Ruth passed away today as a result of her rare lung cancer,” read a statement from Strauss, issued by the ECB on behalf of his family. “Sam, Luca and I will miss her terribly.” Strauss met his wife Ruth (nee McDonald) in 1998-99 while playing grade cricket in Sydney, and the pair married in 2003, shortly before he broke into the England reckoning for the first time. In 2009, after England’s victory in the Ashes in his first year as Test captain, Strauss credited Ruth’s steadying influence for keeping him grounded as the pressure of the series intensified, particularly after Australia squared the rubber with one match to go after an innings win at Headingley. “Anyone who has met Ruth will know how loving, caring and passionately protective she was of her family and it gives us huge comfort that she was in Australia, the land of her birth, surrounded by those who love her, in her final moments. “We would like to send our heartfelt thanks to those that have helped with her treatment over the last 12 months, in particular the wonderful team at University College Hospital in London. “Ruth desperately wanted to help those affected by this terrible disease and we will be launching a foundation in due course to raise much needed funds to aid research and also to offer support to patients and their families. Andrew.” Strauss, who flew home early from last winter’s Ashes when his wife’s illness returned, took indefinite leave from his role as England team director in May, with Ashley Giles taking up the post on a permanent basis earlier this month.