Quaid-i-Azam day: CEO (Education) gets notice for not arranging ceremony

GUJRANWALA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rai Manzoor Hussain Saturday served the show cause notice to the CEO (Education) for not arranging ceremony on the eve of the Quaid-i-Azam day.

The DC in his notice showed his displeasure over the issue and said it was our duty to tell the young generation about undeniable services of our great founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He asked CEO (Education) Bashir Ahmed Goraya to explain his position.

LOCALS DEPRIVED OF CASH, VALUABLES: Locals were deprived of cash and other valuables in 28 incidents here on Saturday.

Three gunmen deprived Munawar of Rs 40,000, a gold locket and a cell phone in Baghbanpura area.In Sadr Kamoke police limits bandits snatched Rs100,000, gold ornaments and two cell phones from Iqbal. The gunmen took away Rs 27,000 and a cell phone from Jamshed in Dhulley area.

Usman was deprived of Rs 55,000, a cell phone and gold ornaments in Gakhar Mandi. In Aroop area Sher Ali was robbed of Rs 30,000 and a cell phone. In city Wazirabad area swindlers took away Rs 60,000, gold ornaments and a cell phone from a woman.

In Sadar Gujranwala robbers snatched Rs 40,000, gold ornaments and a cell phone from Farooq. Khurram was deprived of Rs 25,000, a gold ring and a cell phone in Qilla Didar Singh area.

Swindlers took away Rs 35,000, a gold locket set and finger ring from a woman. In Sadr Kamoke area dacoits snatched Rs 250,000 and a cellphone from Yousaf. In Tatlewali area bandits took away Rs 100,000, gold ornaments and cellphone from Iqbal.

Two gunmen entered the house of Abdullah and took away Rs 200,000, gold ornaments and other valuables. In Kotwali area bandits snatched Rs 12,000, a motorcycle and a cell phone from Owais.

In Sadar Wazirabad area Ehsan was deprived of Rs130,000, gold ornaments and cell phone. In Cantonment area bandits snatched Rs 200,000, a cell phone and a gold ring from Nafees. Three gunmen entered the house of Khalid and took away Rs 180,000 and valuables.

In Khiali area robbers snatched Rs 70,000 and a cellphone from Karamat. Aslam was deprived of Rs 300,000, cell phones and gold ornaments in Ladhewala Warriach area. Aftab was deprived of Rs 50,000, a gold locket set in Qilla Didar Singh area. Cars of Khawar and Ajmal were stolen from different places. Thieves entered the houses and shops of Mubeen, Jamil Sheikh, Farhat, Faisal, Abdullah and Munir.