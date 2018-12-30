Democrats win Karachi Press Club elections

The Democratic Group made a clean sweep in the elections of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) held on Saturday after winning all the 15 seats.

The main contest was between the Democratic Group and the Progressive Panel.

For the post of KPC president, Democratic Group’s Imtiaz Khan Faran secured 671 votes and defeated Progressive Panel’s candidate Ahmed Khan Malik who got 530 votes.

Arman Sabir was declared the returned candidate for the post of secretary after acquiring 925 votes against Progressive Panel’s Shahid Abbas Jatoi who got 254 votes.

Saeed Sarbazi polled 894 votes and was elected the vice president.

Shahid Iqbal was the Progressive Panel’s candidate for vice president who secured 264 votes.

Raja Kamran obtained 876 votes against Niaz Khokhar who got 233 votes for the post of treasurer.

For the post of joint secretary, Hanif Akbar got 882 votes against Yousuf Ghazali who secured 293 votes.

For the KPC governing body, Khursheed Abbasi, Abul Hasan, Shazia Hasan Waheed Rajpar, Ashraf Bhatti, Atiqur Rehman and Shoaib Jatt were declared as the returned candidates. As many as 1,210 votes were cast during the polling which continued from 9am till 5:30pm.