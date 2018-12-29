Two-day snow festival begins in Malam Jabba today

MANSEHRA: The two-day thrilling snow festival set to get underway at the Malam Jabba Ski Resort in the scenic Swat valley today. There are several adventure activities that could be of great interests, like skiing, snow tubing, snowboarding, ice skating, snow sledging, children playland area, chairlift, fun and food.

The enthusiast skiers have been invited to the event to showcase their skills at the Malam Jabba Ski Resort.

The event is aimed at promoting and reviving tourism and attracting tourists to the serene valley.

The organisers said that the “Snow Festival” would send a positive message to the world that peace had been restored and tourism activities are in full swing in Malakand and Hazara divisions and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They said that strenuous efforts were being made to develop scenic spots and make facilities available there to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the province.

The concerned departments had been asked to make better arrangements for holding the festival in a befitting manner. The festival is also aimed at bringing the serene spots, including Malam Jabba, Madyan, Bahrain and elsewhere in the valley, back to life and attracting tourists to these destinations.

Skiing, paragliding, tobogganing, playland, music show, and food and handicrafts stalls are features of the festival.

Stalls of local cuisines, handcrafts, traditional dresses showcasing culture of the province have been established.

The provincial government is encouraging private stakeholders to come forward to participate in tourism activities.