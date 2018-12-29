Distinction

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Doctor Hira Arshad secured third position in the final exam of Professional of Doctor of Physical Therapy in the Punjab. She was also awarded two gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal for her outstanding academic career. She got the gold medal of appreciation for physiotherapy treatment-II, gold medal in Behaviourial Sciences (3rd year DPT) and secured silver medal in electrotherapy and therapeutic agents (3rd year DPT).
