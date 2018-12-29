Pakistan U16 squad announced for Australia series in UAE

KARACHI: Umer Eman has been named to lead Pakistan under-16 team in its series against Australia under-16s in the UAE.

The National Junior Selection Committee headed by Basit Ali named a 15-member squad. The two teams will play five one-dayers and one T20 match against from January 9. All the six matches will be played at ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai, where both teams will arrive on January 6. The one-day games will be played on January 9, 11, 13, 16 and 18. The T20 game will be played on January 20.

Pakistan Under-16s: Ali Hassan, Sameer Saqib, Muhammad Shehzad, Haseebullah Khan, Umer Eman (C), Kashif Ali (Vice Captain), Rizwan Mehmood, Aseer Mughal, Zubair Shinwari (WK), Ali Asfand, Faisal Akram, Aliyan Mehmood, Ayaz Shah, Farhad Khan and Ahmed Khan.

Team Management: Taimoor Azam Khan (Team Manager), M Ashraf (Team Coach), Hussain Khosa (Assistant Coach), Rehan Khalid (Physiotherapist), Imranullah (Trainer), Usman Hashmi (Analyst).